Hockey World Cup 2023 | Won't think about the goal difference a lot, says Graham Reid

India has been performing well in the Hockey World Cup 2023 and has to continue to do so. They need a big win over wales to qualify directly for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Coach Graham Reid stressed on Wednesday that the hosts will not be distracted by that concept from the outset and will play a regular game.

England is currently leading the pool thanks to a higher point differential. India is currently sitting in the second spot with 4 points and will face Wales in their last league game encounter.

After two games, India and England have four points apiece, with the latter leading on goal difference — plus five to India's plus three. India, on the other hand, will have the advantage of knowing exactly what to do before their last Pool D encounter, which will take place after England's game against Spain on Thursday.

"That (knowing what to do before a match) is fair enough but we will not be fixated on it in the beginning. Doing that will be dangerous," Ried said at the pre-match press conference.

"We will play our natural game, keep simple and remain patient. We can wake up from there," he added.

When asked about India's goal drought, Reid replied, "There is no specific reason for that. I would have been worried if we were not creating opportunities. But we have been creating opportunities. Only thing lacking is the finishing. We are hoping that will come soon."

The MRI results of injured player Hardik Singh were withheld by the Australian. Hardik is most likely going to miss the match against Wales after suffering a hamstring injury at the conclusion of the scoreless draw against England on Sunday.

"His MRI report was much better than what we had thought of. We are hoping that he will be playing in the tournament," Reid said.

Reid said, "We will decide tomorrow." When asked if India will name 17 players instead of 18, Reid stated, "We will decide tomorrow."

When asked whether the FIH had considered changing the penalty corner hit regulations to allow defensive players more time to react so that they are safe from the high-speed ball from drag-flicks, Captain Harmanpreet Singh responded: "I think it will be good if the PC defenders have more time. It will not affect conversion rate as it (PC conversion) is all about timing (of the drag-flicker). It will not be affected by PC defenders getting more time."