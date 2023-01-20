WATCH | Indian hockey players dance on Daler Mehndi song post win over Wales

Today at 5:06 PM
In a crucial tie that determined the table topper in Pool D of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Indian Men's Hockey Team held their nerves to beat a spirited Welsh side 4-2 here at a packed Kalinga Hockey Stadium, but could not attain the direct qualification.
Though the hosts won the match, it is England, with two wins (5-0 against Wales and 4-0 against Spain) and a draw (against India) who finished on top of the pool by virtue of goal difference and qualified directly for the Quarterfinal. India, on the other hand, will need to play against New Zealand in the crossover match on Sunday, 22nd January.
But still, a 4-2 win against Wales was enough to lift the spirits of the Indian team, which could come in handy as the tournament progresses. India face New Zealand on the 22nd of January, in the crossover fixture. Meanwhile, the Indian team celebrated the win against Wales well and danced together to Daler Mehendi songs. In a video posted by Hockey India, a few Indian players led by Mandeep Singh were seen dancing.
It’s time to celebrate the victory. 🤩🕺🏻#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #HockeyWorldCup #INDvsWAL @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/c1ZqtXbR0Q— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 19, 2023
