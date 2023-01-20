WATCH | Indian hockey players dance on Daler Mehndi song post win over Wales

But still, a 4-2 win against Wales was enough to lift the spirits of the Indian team, which could come in handy as the tournament progresses. India face New Zealand on the 22nd of January, in the crossover fixture. Meanwhile, the Indian team celebrated the win against Wales well and danced together to Daler Mehendi songs. In a video posted by Hockey India, a few Indian players led by Mandeep Singh were seen dancing.