2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup | Twitter in shock as India exit tournament early after loss to New Zealand

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:00 PM

India's Men's Hockey Team on Sunday suffered a heart-breaking loss to New Zealand in an incredibly tense crossover match here at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Fans just could not believe after India crumbled under pressure against the world no.12 team.

New Zealand beat India 5-4 in the sudden death of the shootouts after the two teams drew 3-3 in regulation time. For New Zealand, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Sam Lane scored while Sean Findlay scored twice for his team in the shootouts. For India, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh scored while Raj Kumar Pal scored twice.

After Spain edged past Malaysia in a thrilling shootout earlier in the evening to book their Quarterfinal berth, the contest between India and New Zealand too was expected to go down to the wire and both teams ensured edge-of-the-seat action for the packed audience in the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

After the shocking defeat, Indian fans just could not believe what had happened to the team which was looked at as one of the title contenders.

New Zealand are just always there to upset India

Misery

Sad

It happened again

It will for sure

Exactly

Need it back for sure

Need to do something about NZ

Hosts are out

Sad day

