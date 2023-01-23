2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup | Twitter in shock as India exit tournament early after loss to New Zealand

Today at 2:00 PM
India's Men's Hockey Team on Sunday suffered a heart-breaking loss to New Zealand in an incredibly tense crossover match here at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Fans just could not believe after India crumbled under pressure against the world no.12 team.
New Zealand beat India 5-4 in the sudden death of the shootouts after the two teams drew 3-3 in regulation time. For New Zealand, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Sam Lane scored while Sean Findlay scored twice for his team in the shootouts. For India, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh scored while Raj Kumar Pal scored twice.
After Spain edged past Malaysia in a thrilling shootout earlier in the evening to book their Quarterfinal berth, the contest between India and New Zealand too was expected to go down to the wire and both teams ensured edge-of-the-seat action for the packed audience in the iconic Kalinga Stadium.
After the shocking defeat, Indian fans just could not believe what had happened to the team which was looked at as one of the title contenders.
New Zealand are just always there to upset India
New Zealand once again the bogey team for India in knockouts - not cricket, it’s hockey today.— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 22, 2023
Tragic 💔💔
But India just couldn’t handle the pressure#IndvsNZ #HockeyWorldCup2023
Misery
Indian Hockey Team👎🥲 pic.twitter.com/pvbqoG2NmO— Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) January 22, 2023
Sad
It's IND v NZ But this is Ind— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 22, 2023
in a World Cup Hockey Team#FanCode#INDvsNZonFanCode pic.twitter.com/1ghAjYSFiY
It happened again
Indian cricket team to Hockey team #HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/jO30eRL5Ht— mon (@4sacinom) January 22, 2023
It will for sure
It will haunt for ages.— Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) January 22, 2023
Despair and Shambolic.
I feel for PR Sreejesh.#HockeyWorldCup #HockeyIndia #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/HJSazp1QLS
Exactly
India out of the Hockey World Cup 2023.— Simmu✨ (@meownces) January 22, 2023
Same feeling 🥺🥺#INDvsNZ #HockeyWorldCup2023 #HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/9t6vNxfUiq
Need it back for sure
Need the Hockey India League back for sure.— Somesh Upadhyay (@Somesh_IAS) January 22, 2023
Need to do something about NZ
Wheather its cricket or hockey, New Zealand always knocked India out of the tournament...#HockeyWorldCup2023 #HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/T5gEBWfL0n— Chinnu Rao.. #ProudHindu 🇮🇳 (@bubblebuster26) January 23, 2023
Hosts are out
Cricket ho ya Hockey New Zealand knocks us out everywhere. The host nation India is out of the Hockey World Cup.😭😭😭#HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/oGWRSpxoC3— ΝΘᏴᏆͲᎪ🇮🇳🚩❤️💯 (@RoFanBoy45264) January 22, 2023
Sad day
Feeling for this man today #HockeyIndia #HockeyWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/xeK2rSTB4i— Chirag Sukhija (@RjChiragSukhija) January 22, 2023
