Indian women's hockey team draw last match against South Africa, to face Netherlands next

It was Vaishnavi Vithal Palkhe, playing her debut Tour for the Senior side, who starred for the team scoring two crucial goals that helped them hold the home team to a draw. South Africa made a strong start today, after a series of losses against India. The home team had lost 1-5, 0-7, and 0-4 to India thus far. Determined to end the matches against India on a good note, South Africa was the first to make a breakthrough when they capitalised on an Indian infringement.