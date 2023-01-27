Graham Reid says his contract would be evaluated following the World Cup fiasco
Following the hosts' early elimination from the current Hockey World Cup, India head coach Graham Reid's contract, which is valid until the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is probably going to be evaluated. After losing to New Zealand in a penalty shootout, Indian team experienced a severe reaction.
Reid, who was named head coach in 2019, said his contract will be reviewed at the post-match news conference after India thrashed Asian Games winners Japan 8-0 in a meaningless classification match on Thursday in Rourkela.
"Look, I have signed the contract through Paris (Olympics). But, you know, we will be reviewing, I assume, at the end of this (World Cup). But the next game is what I am focusing on," When questioned about his commitment to the squad all the way to the Asian Games this year, Reid said.
It is a common procedure to do a review after a significant competition, but what is significant is that the Australian did not commit to leading the team in the Asian Games, which will take place in September.
In the ninth to twelfth classification match on Saturday, India takes against South Africa here. After the team's defeat by New Zealand, Reid spoke at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, although he made no mention of resigning his position.
"After these two classification matches, we have Pro League matches against Germany and Australia and then we have a test series against Australia. But our focus is on the next match," he had said.
When asked if the status of coach or captain will change, former captain and current president of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey remained silent. "We will see later. The World Cup is going on and any discussion on that is not appropriate," he had told PTI.