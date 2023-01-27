Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-3 against the Netherlands in second test
Today at 2:58 PM
(Hockey India)
The Indian women's team once again put up a spirited show against the world no.1 team, the Netherlands, but still ended up losing the second test of the series, 1-3. In the first match too, Savita Punia's team had lost by an identical margin, and need something special to win the third.
It was the Netherlands who made a sensational start to the game with a 4th-minute goal by Marijn Veen. They doubled the lead in the 13th minute It was yet another field goal and this time the scorer was Lidewij Welten. She scored the third goal for her team in the 29th minute putting India under pressure.
But in the 50th minute, Salima Tete brought some respite with a fine conversion of a penalty corner ending the game with 1-3 on the board. In the previous match too against the Netherlands, India had lost 1-3 while they had won 3 matches against the home team South Africa and drew one in the four-match Series.