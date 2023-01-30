Men's hockey team coach Graham Reid resigns after World Cup failure

Reid was a highly successful coach of the Indian team, who led them to the Olympics bronze at Tolyo 2020, silver at CWG 2022, and a third-place finish in the FIH Hockey Pro League. Upon his decision, Reid said, “It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management. It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best.”