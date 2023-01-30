Men's hockey team coach Graham Reid resigns after World Cup failure
Today at 5:15 PM
(Twitter)
The Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid has resigned from his post, a day after the conclusion of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The Australian, who had coached India since 2019, submitted his resignation to the Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.
Apart from that, the analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also tendered their resignations. As per a report in News18, all these decisions came in a Hockey India review meeting, following the World Cup debacle. All the coaches will be serving a month's notice now.
Reid was a highly successful coach of the Indian team, who led them to the Olympics bronze at Tolyo 2020, silver at CWG 2022, and a third-place finish in the FIH Hockey Pro League. Upon his decision, Reid said, “It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management. It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best.”
Meanwhile, Tirkey said, “India will always have gratitude towards Graham Reid and his team of support staff who have brought good results to the country, particularly the Olympic Games. As all journeys move to different phases, it is now time for us to move on towards a new approach for our team.”