Twitter not amused after Graham Reid quits as hockey coach

Twitter not amused after Graham Reid quits as hockey coach

Today at 5:36 PM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

On Monday, Graham Reid tendered his resignation as the chief coach of the Indian men's hockey team, to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. The move came after the Indian team finished a lowly ninth in the home World Cup, and failed collectively to cope with high-pressure games recently.

While Hockey India had decided to review the disappointing World Cup performance, it had become amply clear, that Reid would be let go after the tournament got over. Reid, who took over the reins in 2019, was supposed to coach the team till the 2024 Olympics. While the Aussie will serve a month's notice now, Twitter doesn't seem too happy with the decision. Some of the fans feel that it is not the right time for the coach to leave, while others feel that he is being made a scapegoat.

