Team determined to win gold at Asian Games, says skipper Savita Punia

Savita also shared her joy in witnessing the financial independence of her teammates due to hockey, stating, "When I started playing hockey, the situation was not that great and I had to wait for nine years to get a job. There were some players who were not even sure of getting two square meals a day. But now, the players are able to build houses for their families. They have regular jobs. And even the youngest member of the team is doing well financially and this shows that the sport is actually moving in the right direction."