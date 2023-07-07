Hockey India announces team for four-nation tournament in Spain, Haramanpreet to lead

The goalkeeping department will be entrusted to the talented duo of Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, while the defenders’ list includes Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh , Sanjay. Also, defenders Varun Kumar and Nilam Sanjeep Xess, who missed the FIH Pro League matches in Belgium, have been named in the team.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be controlled by energetic and dynamic players like Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal. Moreover, Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma are back in the squad after missing the FIH Pro League matches in Belgium.

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a balanced squad that brings together experience and youthful energy. Our aim is to create a cohesive unit that can compete at the highest level.”

"The four-nation tournament in Spain will provide us with the perfect platform to fine-tune our strategies and test our skills against top-quality opposition. It will help us identify areas that need improvement, thus playing a vital role in our preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. We are confident that this exposure will enhance our performance and help us gear up for the challenges that lie ahead,” he added.