Indian women's hockey team to play China first on Germany tour

The Indian Women's Hockey Team aims to utilize the tour for the preparation of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. Speaking on the upcoming contest against China, Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita said, "The match is a good chance for us to test ourselves against an Asian opponent ahead of the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. We have had a long National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru and we have discussed the areas where we have to focus and improve upon. We are prepared for the upcoming games."