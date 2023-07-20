Team India loses again to Germany, this time 0-2
(Hockey India)
Hosts Germany got the better of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team with a 2-0 win here on Wednesday; This was the Indian Team’s second outing against the home team. They previously played a match against China as part of their three-match German Tour which is part of the Indian team’s preparations.
While the two teams remained in a 0-0 stalemate until the third quarter, intense action unfolded in the fourth quarter when Germany unleashed a lethal attack. Though India had earned two PCs in the previous quarters, they were unable to convert. However, Germany faced no such hindrance as they converted swiftly from the third PC they created.
Nike Lorenz (52’), who scored a double in yesterday’s match against India, scored Germany’s first goal today through a PC while Charlotte Stapenhorst (54’) scored a fine field goal for the German side to conclude the proceedings with a 2-0 victory. Up next, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will travel to Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament to be held in Terassa, Spain.