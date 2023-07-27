Indian women's hockey team play out a 2-2 draw against Spain

With the scores levelled, both India and Spain started searching for a quick goal. Deepika broke through Spain's defence to enter inside the circle and managed to get a shot away. The ball went just above the nets, giving the opposition a respite. With just a few minutes left in the quarter, Spain made the most of a penalty corner as Laia Vidosa (26') struck the ball into the nets following a save from the Indian goalkeeper Savita, and Spain regained their lead. But Navneet Kaur (29') showcased her brilliance once again, as she dribbled past the Spanish defence to score the equaliser for India and the game remained level at 2-2 at halftime.