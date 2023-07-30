After England, Indian women's hockey team beat Spain 3-0

They were cautious in their pursuit, as they worked a disciplined structure with short, accurate passes that allowed them to create space in the circle. But an Indian goal remained elusive in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the hosts created some good chances in the final five minutes of the first quarter, but India Captain and goalie Savita guarding the post was outstanding in her saves when Spain was awarded a PC in the 11th minute, and she also averted a potential field goal opportunity, keeping the score at 0-0.