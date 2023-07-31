Spirited Indian men's hockey team beat The Netherlands 2-1

While India got off to a cautious start, not allowing the Dutch to make easy forays into the striking circle. The team's forwards, on the other hand, stitched together clever strategy that forced the Dutch defenders to make errors. The tactic worked when India managed their first PC with just 30 seconds left for the first hooter. In-form Indian Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who had to re-take the drag flick after the first attempt was stopped by Netherlands' first rusher, was on target fetching his team an important 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.