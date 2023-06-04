More Options

FIH Hockey Pro League | Indian team observes a minute's silence for Odisha train disaster victims, sport black armbands

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A couple of days back, Odisha witnessed the country's worst train disaster in decades, where as many as 288 people lost their lives, and over 900 were injured. To pay their respects, Indian men's hockey team observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands, during FIH Pro Hockey League match.

The Indian team is currently in England for its matches against Great Britain and Belgium. Meanwhile, the team won 4-2 in shootout, after the regulation time saw both the teams level at 4-4.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram sent a message on the train tragedy, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

"On behalf of FIH and in my personal name, I'd like to extend the sincerest condolences of the global hockey community to our friends of Odisha after this terrible railway tragedy. Odisha is a very special place for global hockey and our thoughts are with all the families and friends of those who've lost their lives and all people injured.

"Our condolences also go to India Prime Minister @narendramodi, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India @ianuragthakur and Chief Minister of Odisha @Naveen_Odisha," he said in the message.

