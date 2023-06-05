Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 | India beat Malaysia 2-1, stay top of table

Notably, the Indian team kept on attacking in their bid to extend the lead but the second quarter didn’t see any more goals as India went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead. The third quarter started in the same fashion as the second as India continued to dominate the game by keeping the ball possession and troubling Malaysia’s defense rigorously. However, neither India, nor Malaysia were able to find the back of the net in the third quarter, and it ended goalless with India holding a 2-1 lead.