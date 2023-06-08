Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 | Team India crushes Chinese Taipei 11-0 to enter semis

India displayed their dominance from the word go, launching consistent attacks against Chinese Taipei. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1') opened the scoring for India with a field goal, followed by Deepika (3') who converted a penalty corner to double the team’s lead. Also, Annu (10') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12’) scored a goal each before the end of the first quarter, giving India a comfortable 4-0 advantage.