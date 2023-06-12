India end season with 2-1 win over Argentina, remain top of point table

Experienced striker Akashdeep Singh gave India a perfect start with a goal in less than two minutes into the game. Unmarked in the D, he waited for the ball. A good assist from the right flank was picked up well and deflected into the net with ease. Unfazed by India's early 1-0 lead, Argentina set up a lethal counterattack in the 4th minute but India made a timely interception and held on to the ball possession. The next few minutes saw India build on their attack. They showed composure in their pursuit and a chance came by in the 14th minute when Akashdeep set up the goal with a good back pass to Vivek Sagar Prasad. Clearing the Argentine defense, Vivek made a clever assist to Sukhjeet, in front of the goal mouth, who simply had to beat Santiago Tomas to the post.