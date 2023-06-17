Skipper Harmanpreet Singh wishes to focus on strengthening of defence

The Indian team is currently on a break, and they will start preparing for the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 once the training camp resumes. "There were a number of takeaways from the matches in Europe. We conceded goals from the touchline and that needs to be fixed. There is also work to be done on converting the chances we create in the D. While playing top European teams is always a good learning experience, we will now focus on bringing our best game to the fore against top Asian sides in the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games," he added.