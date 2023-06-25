FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 | India to open campaign against Korea

Meanwhile, Indian Men's Junior Hockey Coach CR Kumar said, “It’s an irresistible moment, 164 days left to step onto the stage of the Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where India would like to taste the third win in World Cup. It’s a long way and these young lads have the ability to create one more centre-stage finish. We have five players from the last World Cup and they play a lead role in our team and others are gaining experience by working along with them. We are lucky to have a couple of tournaments before the Junior World Cup to gain match experiences against different opponents to enhance our confidence. We thank all the stakeholders for their optimum support.”