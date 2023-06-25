More Options

Hockey India announces core group for senior men's national coaching camp

Hockey India announces core group for senior men's national coaching camp

10

Written by: Press Release

no photo

|

(Hockey India)

 Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Men's National Coaching camp scheduled to take place from 26th June 2023 to 19th July 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp will conclude ahead of the team's trip to Terrassa, Spain, where they will compete against England, Spain and the Netherlands in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25th 2023 to July 30th 2023. The four-nation tournament will be followed by the prestigious Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, starting on 3rd August 2023, in which the Indian Men's Hockey Team will face off against Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China for the title.

The core-group includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, and Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, while the list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

Speaking on the upcoming National Coaching Camp, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "We performed well in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/2023 matches in Belgium and the Netherlands, and now we hope to maintain some consistency, especially with important tournaments set to take place later this year.

"The camp will be an opportunity for us to improve ourselves in certain areas and to work together as a unit once again. With the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to take place in August, followed by the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, it is an important camp for us to begin our preparations for the upcoming months and to display the kind of hockey we wish to play."

GOALKEEPERS 

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak 

2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran 

3. Suraj Karkera 

4. Pawan Malik 

5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan 

DEFENDERS 

6. Jarmanpreet Singh 

7. Surender Kumar 

8. Harmanpreet Singh 

9. Varun Kumar 

10. Amit Rohidas 

11. Gurinder Singh 

12. Jugraj Singh 

13. Mandeep Mor 

14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 

15. Sanjay 

16. Yashdeep Siwach 

17. Dipsan Tirkey 

18. Manjeet 

MIDFIELDERS 

19. Manpreet Singh 

20. Hardik Singh 

21. Vivek Sagar Prasad 

22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh 

23. Shamsher Singh 

24. Nilakanta Sharma 

25. Rajkumar Pal 

26. Sumit 

27. Akashdeep Singh 

28. Gurjant Singh 

29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen 

30. Maninder Singh 

FORWARDS 

31. S. Karthi 

32. Mandeep Singh 

33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 

34. Abhishek 

35. Dilpreet Singh 

36. Sukhjeet Singh 

37. Simranjeet Singh 

38. Shilanand Lakra 

39. Pawan Rajbhar

Get updates! Follow us on

    Open all