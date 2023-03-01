David John, BJ Kariappa, and Shivendra Singh named as interim coaches by Hockey India
(Twitter)
Australian David John, BJ Kariappa, and Shivendra Singh will serve as the team's temporary coaches after Graham Reid steps down as India's head coach following the FIH hockey World Cup. John, a physiologist, served as the high-performance director for Hockey India and played a role in Tokyo 2020.
Shivendra Singh played as a forward for the Indian men's senior squad, and BJ Kariappa previously coached the junior Indian hockey team. In Rourkela next month, the trio will serve as India's coaches for their FIH Pro League 2022–23 matches against the world champions Germany and the No. 4 team in the world, Australia. India will compete in two games against each of the other two teams. Likewise, a 20-person team from Hockey India was announced.
Harmanpreet Singh, an accomplished politician, will be in charge of India. In Amit Rohidas' stead, Hardik Singh has been chosen as the team's vice-captain. The veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is a member of the Indian squad. Due to the clash between the wedding dates and the FIH Pro League matches, Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur chooses to sit out.
Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh will play defence for India, whereas Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Raj Kumar Pal will play midfield. S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gurjant are among the forwards.
Before moving to Rourkela for the matches, the Indian squad for the FIH Hockey Pro League will keep practising in SAI, Bengaluru till March 6. India will play Germany in the opening match on March 10, and they will play Germany again on March 13. On March 12 and 15, India will face Australia, the current Commonwealth Games champion.