David John, BJ Kariappa, and Shivendra Singh named as interim coaches by Hockey India

Shivendra Singh played as a forward for the Indian men's senior squad, and BJ Kariappa previously coached the junior Indian hockey team. In Rourkela next month, the trio will serve as India's coaches for their FIH Pro League 2022–23 matches against the world champions Germany and the No. 4 team in the world, Australia. India will compete in two games against each of the other two teams. Likewise, a 20-person team from Hockey India was announced.