Craig Fulton most likely to succeed Graham Reid as Team India hockey coach
(Twitter)
The unexpected front-runner to take over as head coach of the Indian men's hockey team is South African Craig Fulton. Fulton, who has been Begium's assistant coach since 2018, is likely to take over Graham Reid after the latter resigned following India's disappointing performance at the World Cup.
As per a report in The Hindu, the 48-year-old has a remarkable coaching track record despite not being as well-known as some of his colleagues. A member of the coaching staff at the successful 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar as well as the 2021 Olympics, Fulton has been an assistant coach with Belgium since May 2018.
Priror to that, he spent four years as the national team coach of Ireland, guiding it to its first Olympic qualification in more than a century and earning the 2015 FIH Coach of the Year award.
When coaching Ireland, he worked alongside current England coach Paul Revington as well as the men's and women's teams from South Africa. As a player, he participated in the 1996 and 2004 Olympics for South Africa as a player, earning 191 international caps.
Graham Reid, who resigned after India's unsuccessful World Cup campaign, will be replaced by Fulton. After the Pro League games later this month, he will likely join the team.