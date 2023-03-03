Hockey India confirm Craig Fulton as new India coach

Talking about selecting Craig Arthur Fulton for the Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach's role, President, Hockey India Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "I am very pleased to state that Hockey India has finalised Craig Fulton for the Chief Coach's role with the Indian Men's Hockey team. I have had the honour of playing against him and now I look forward to closely working with him in this new phase for the Men's Hockey team. He comes with tremendous experience in coaching and his work ethic induces confidence in raising the team's performance in world hockey. I welcome Craig to India and wish him the best."