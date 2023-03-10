FIH Premier League Hockey 2022–23 | India open campaign against Germany, check complete schedule

The four games will be the new chief coach of India's first test after Craig Fulton, a South African, took over for Australian Graham Reid following India's poor performance at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha earlier this year. India had not advanced past the quarterfinals.

In the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India welcomed New Zealand and Spain to open the FIH Pro League 2022–23 in October of last year. India defeated the Black Sticks in both of their matches during that leg, while Spain lost one match and drew one.

With eight points from four games, the Indian hockey team is presently ranked fourth in the FIH Pro League standings. Germany is sixth in the rankings with the same number of points from the same number of games. Australia, on the other hand, is in seventh place with four points after four games.

One of the top three scorers in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 with six goals (five penalty corners and one penalty stroke) in four games is India's captain Harmanpreet Singh. After their Rourkela leg, India will fly to London to take on Great Britain and Belgium (May 26–June 3), then they will face the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven (June 7–June 11) for their last set of matches.