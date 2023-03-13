WATCH | Karthi's bullet goal stuns Aussies as India win 5-4 in FIH Pro Hockey League
(Hockey India)
Ever since the inception of the FIH Pro Hockey League, India has done well in tournament finishing in the third spot last time as well. In the ongoing 2022-23 edition too, the team has been exceptional and is in second place with four outright wins in six matches, one draw, and a loss.
After beating the world champions Germany a couple of days back, Team India showed their solidity against the Australians as well and thrashed them 5-4 in Odisha. It was skipper Harmanpreet Singh's night as he scored a hat-trick to take India to the win, while youngsters Jugraj Singh and Selvam Karthi scored the other two goals.
After Australia opened the scoring in the first half, India drew parity soon enough and never looked back from there. In fact, by the end of the second half, the team had a lead of 4-1 against the Aussies with possession of 53%. Even though the visitors did try to make a comeback in the third and the fourth quarters, they fell short of the line eventually.
Even though there were a few brilliant moments throughout the match, the Indian youngsters were particularly impressive. The goal by forward Karthi was once in a lifetime goal. In the 26th minute of the match, Vishnukant Singh received an aerial pass from Harmanpreet Singh on the right flank.
After getting control of the ball, he was quick to pass it across on the left to Karthi, who was left unmarked. The latter quickly latched on to the ball, got inside the D, and just fired the goal into the top right corner, leaving the Aussie keeper flummoxed.
