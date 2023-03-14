WATCH | Fans enjoy Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' at half-time during FIH Hockey Pro League match between India & Germany
(Hockey India)
The Indian men's hockey team is putting up a strong display at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23, as they moved top of the points table with a 6-3 win over world champions Germany on Monday. This week, the Indian team has already beaten mighty Australia once, and the Germans twice.
It was not just quality hockey that the fans at the Birsa Munda Stadium were treated to, but also India's win at the Oscars was celebrated. The song "Naatu Naatu" won the best original song award at the 95th Academy Awards and was played at the stadium during half-time of the match between India and Germany, adding to the celebrations.
As far as the match is concerned, Jugraj Singh (21'), Abhishek (22', 51'), Selvan Karthi (24', 46'), and Harmanpreet Singh (26') scored for India, while Germany's goals came from Tom Grambusch (3'), Gonzalo Peillat (23'), and Malte Hellwig (31').
Going into the match as World No.4 after their previous two wins against reigning World Champions Germany (3-2) and World No.4 Australia (5-4) elevated them from World No.6 in the FIH World Ranking that was updated on March 12th, India rode on their attacking skills to hand Germany their second loss on the trot.
