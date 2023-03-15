FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/23 | Team India beat Australia in penalty shootout, remain unbeaten in Odisha leg

With a sensational 6-3 win against the reigning World Champions Germany boosting their confidence, India got off to a rollicking start earning a well-worked PC in the 2nd minute of the match. Captain Harmanpreet Singh 's powerful dragflick was padded away by Australian keeper Johan Durst. But the rebound was picked up brilliantly by Vivek Sagar Prasad who beat the Australian defender Jake Harvie to take a successful shot on goal from the top of the circle.

Playing his 100th match for India, Vivek made it memorable for his team by giving a head start against the dominant Australian squad. Pushing Australia on the back foot, India created a couple of more PCs in the following minutes of the first quarter but could not make much of the opportunity. Despite the pressure being mounted on them with a quality attack by India, the visitors created some fine moves inside the circle. An alert Indian defence remained tactically strong and youngster Pawan too did well in guarding the post.

After a goalless second quarter, Australia finally made a breakthrough in the 37th minute when Nathan Ephraums converted a penalty stroke. It took India another ten minutes to regain the lead when Sukhjeet Singh converted a field goal in the 47th minute. With pressure building on both teams, and time ticking away, they put up a grand show on par with each other.

An unintended foul by the Indian defence in the 52nd minute, however, gave away a crucial PC to their opponents which was converted with a clever execution. Anand Gupte faking a dragflick, the stopper passed the ball to Tim Howard who put the ball into the post. With scores tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, both teams went into a tense shootout. Experienced goalkeeper Sreejesh once again proved just why he is a class apart as he not only made some fine saves but also took a crucial referral that saved the day for India and even won the extra point for his team.