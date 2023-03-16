WATCH | Vivek Sagar Prasad's tomahawk during FIH Hockey Pro League match leaves Australia stunned
(Twitter)
The Indian hockey team concluded the FIH Hockey Pro League Odisha leg on a high, with yet another win over world-class Australian team on late Wednesday night. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team beat the Aussie team 4-3 in a shootout after the match was tied at 2-2 in regulation time.
The Indian team started on a high as their first goal came in the second minute itself and from there on they kept most of the possession of the ball. In fact, that was also the point from where India started dominating the proceedings in the match and never looked back, which came in handy during the shootout as well.
This particular goal had come from the stick of Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was appearing in his 100th match for the team. After Harmanpreet Singh attempted a shot at the goal through a penalty corner, the ball bounced back from the stick of an Australian runner (defender), which gave time for Vivek to get into position for a tomahawk, that pierced through the Aussie net.
March 16, 2023