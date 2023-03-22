Rani Rampal first Indian female hockey player to get stadium named after her
(Twitter)
In honour of former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the Modern Coach Factory Stadium in Raebareli of the Indian Railways has been christened Rani's Girls Hockey Turf. She became the country of India's first female hockey player to have a stadium dedicated in her honour.
Rani Rampal, a recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri awards, posted photos from the official opening event on social media. In these photos, she is seen engaging with the players and other staff members.
Rani Rampal, who has two Asian Games medals to her name—a silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and a bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games—tweeted, "Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF (Modern Coach Factory) Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to Rani's Girls Hockey Turf to honour my contribution to hockey."
"It is a proud and emotional moment for me as I become the first woman hockey player to have a stadium to my name. I dedicate this to the Indian women's hockey team and I hope this inspires the next generation of women hockey players," the 28-year-old Rani Rampal added.
After making her senior debut in 2009, Rani Rampal has participated in over 250 international games for India. Rani was a member of the Indian women's hockey team that won the Women's Asian Cup in 2017 and guided India to a record fourth-place finish in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Yet since the Summer Games in Japan, Rani has been dealing with ailments that have prevented her from competing in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. Earlier this year, when India travelled to South Africa with a 22-person group, the star striker returned to the Indian team.