Salima Tete bags AHF Emerging Player of the Year Award

"I sincerely thank the Asian Hockey Federation for recognizing the hard work that we have done on the ground over the years," Salima said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

"But this journey would not have been possible without the constant support that I have received from my teammates and the coaching staff who have always given me the confidence to play according to my strengths and have given me the freedom to express myself."

The youngster who has been part of the Indian setup for the last two years had won the Rising Player of the Tournament at the Women's Asia Cup in Muscat last year. Meanwhile, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey congratulated the young midfielder for the award.

"I congratulate Salima Tete for being honoured with this award. It always gives me immense pleasure to see our Indian players getting the recognition they deserve on the global stage. "She has been an asset to the Indian team for the past couple of years now, despite being one of the youngest members of the team. We are confident that she will continue to soar even higher in the years to come," he said.