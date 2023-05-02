Learning how to handle pressure from PR Sreejesh, says goalkeeper Pawan Malik

Currently in camp along with four other goalies namely Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Suraj Karkera, Krishan Pathak and Sreejesh, Pawan is aware that finding a place in the Indian side is not an easy feat. "I am not too worried about getting a chance to play for India at the moment. I know when the time comes, I will make it but until then I need to hone my skills and be the best in my game. Even if I don't get matches now, there is a lot that I get to learn every day in the senior camp," said the youngster who was India's custodian at the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneswar.