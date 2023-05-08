More Options

Hockey India announces women's squad for Australia tests, Savita Punia to lead

Written by: Press Release

(Hockey India)

Hockey India named the 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for a three-match Series against Australia to be held in Adelaide from 18 May; they will also play two games against Australia ‘A’. The tour will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The Indian Team for Australia Tour will be led by ace goalie Savita who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the Vice Captain. Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

India’s forward line will be spearheaded by the seasoned striker Vandana Katariya who has more than 250 International Caps. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, and Sharmila Devi.

Speaking about the team selection, Chief Coach Janneke Scopman said, “We are excited to have international exposure again after 2 intense training blocks. Australia is a formidable opponent that loves to play attacking hockey with speed. It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavor to match their speed on offense while maintaining our defensive ground."

India will face Australia on the 18th May, 20th May, and 21st May, and Australia 'A' on the 25th May and 27th May. The Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita (C)

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: 

3. Deep Grace Ekka (VC)

4. Nikki Pradhan

5. Ishika Chaudhary

6. Udita

7. Gurjit Kaur

Midfielders:

8. Nisha

9. Navjot Kaur

10. Monika

11. Salima Tete

12. Neha

13. Navneet Kaur

14. Sonika

15. Jyoti

16. Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: 

17. Lalremsiami

18. Vandana Katariya

19. Sangita Kumari

20. Sharmila Devi

