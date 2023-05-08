Hockey India announces women's squad for Australia tests, Savita Punia to lead

The Indian Team for Australia Tour will be led by ace goalie Savita who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the Vice Captain. Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.