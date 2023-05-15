Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak back for FIH Hockey Pro League leg in Europe

In Europe, they will hope to continue their winning momentum as they take on the formidable Belgium and Great Britain in London followed by matches against the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

This will be the team’s first outing under newly-appointed Chief Coach Craig Fulton while the team will continue to be led by ace drag flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captained by the prolific midfielder Hardik Singh.

The team features goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. He returns to the squad after missing the home matches due to his wedding. He will be joined by PR Sreejesh in the goalpost while the defenders list includes five penalty corner specialists in Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, and Mandeep Mor.

Manpreet Singh who was the cynosure of India's midfield will be seen in a new role, playing in India's backline along with Sumit and Gurinder Singh have also been named in the backline.

The midfield will be led by Vice Captain Hardik Singh along with Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad. India’s forward line sees the return of Simranjeet Singh who last played for India at the Asia Cup Jakarta but had to return home midway due to injury issues.

He will be joined by a good mix of an experienced and young set of strikers like Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Mandeep Singh.

Speaking about the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “I am pleased with the team we have selected for the upcoming Pro League tournament against Belgium, Holland, Great Britain and Argentina. Our current world ranking of 4th reflects the team's hard work and dedication post the World Cup. This tournament will be a great opportunity for us to compete against top-ranked teams and further improve our overall game. We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to have a strong finish to the pro league tournament.”

Goalkeepers:

Krishan Bahadur Pathak

PR Sreejesh

Defenders:

Harmanpreet Singh (C)

Amit Rohidas

Jarmanpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh

Sumit

Sanjay

Mandeep Mor

Gurinder Singh

Midfielders:

Hardik Singh (VC)

Dilpreet Singh

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Shamsher Singh

Akashdeep Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards:

Abhishek

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

S Karthi

Gurjant Singh

Sukhjeet Singh

Raj Kumar Pal

Mandeep Singh

Simranjeet Singh