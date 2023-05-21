Indian women's team draw third test against Australia, lose series

The result meant that Australia won the three-match series 2-0. India started the first quarter of the game on a positive note by keeping the possession and making some good passes. The visitors also displayed a pressing game to win the ball back when Australia had possession and also won two penalty corners.

On the other hand, the hosts also tested India’s defence on multiple occasions and won a penalty corner as well, however, neither of the teams was able to capitalise on the chances that they got as the opening quarter ended goal-less.

The second quarter witnessed India players show some terrific ball control and play an attacking game, however, it was Australia who took the lead as Maddison Brooks (25’) scored a field goal after she received a pass through a quickly taken free hit following which, Brooks, who was standing free at the far post, put the ball beyond India’s goalkeeper and Captain Savita. The hosts went into the half-time break with the 1-0 lead.

The third quarter began with India controlling the tempo of the game in their bid to find the equaliser and it paid off as defender Deep Grace Ekka (42’) converted a penalty corner to level the score. The visitors continued to test Australia’s defence as they were eyeing to take a lead, however, the third quarter didn’t see any more goals and it ended with the score tied at 1-1.