Indian women sign off tour with win against Australia A

The second quarter started with India continuing to build momentum from the backward line. But Australia 'A' managed to get a shot on target from a quick counter-attack, only for Captain Savita to make the save. Australia 'A' earned their first Penalty Corner of the night midway into the second quarter, and Abigail Wilson (22') struck the back of the nets with a drag flick to level the scoreline. But minutes later, Deep Grace Ekka (25') put India back in the lead with a drag flick of her own on a penalty corner.