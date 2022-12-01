PKL | Pawan Sehrawat to make a comeback, but as a commentator

Today at 3:48 PM
Right at the start of the PKL 2022, Tamil Thalaivas' latest buy, star raider Pawan Sehrawat was badly injured and was ruled out for an indefinite time. Finally, the hi-flyer is back, albeit as a commentator for the Pro Kabaddi League, starting Friday's triple-header which is great news for his fans.
This will be Pawan's first appearance on the mic and will be around till the end of the league. Meanwhile, Sehrawat was bagged for a whopping INR INR 2.23 CR, making him the most expensive player in the history of the PKL. A lot of hopes were pinned on him, to take the team to the playoffs.
Right in the first match against Gujarat Giants, he injured his knee and had to eventually go for surgery. For now, Narender has taken over the role of lead raider for the team, and has been doing fairly well too.
On the other hand, Sehrawat still looks irreplaceable, as he is one of the best in the business, having scored 987 raid points. In terms of overall points, he is ranked fifth in the charts, behind UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal (1533 points*), Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh (1201*), Rahul Chaudhari (1023*), and Deepak Niwas Hooda (1019*) - who are all currently actively participating in the PKL season nine.
