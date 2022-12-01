PKL | Pawan Sehrawat to make a comeback, but as a commentator

On the other hand, Sehrawat still looks irreplaceable, as he is one of the best in the business, having scored 987 raid points. In terms of overall points, he is ranked fifth in the charts, behind UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal (1533 points*), Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh (1201*), Rahul Chaudhari (1023*), and Deepak Niwas Hooda (1019*) - who are all currently actively participating in the PKL season nine.