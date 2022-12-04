PKL | Ajinkya Pawar's seven-point raid makes a mockery of Telugu Titans' defence

Today at 3:35 PM
This PKL season has been unpredictable so far, to say the least. The teams that didn't look strong on paper have surprised the others; especially Tamil Thalaivas, who are in the fifth position in the points table, and are serious contenders for a spot in the playoffs for this year.
While Narender has been their standout player in the absence of Pawan Sehrawat, skipper Ajinkya Pawar has ensured that all the departments in the team fire equally well. But in the match against Telugu Titans on Saturday, Pawar took the sole responsibility of raiding, and was mighty good at it, scoring 20 points, and getting his team to a huge win.
But there was one moment in the match, which still stands out. In the second half, Pawar was up against five defenders, but he just somehow managed to get a touch on each one of them and inflicted an all-out. That meant he secured seven points in just one single raid, ousting Muhammed Shihas, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh.
Oh my goodness!!
December 4, 2022
A step closer
INCHING CLOSER TO THE PLAY-OFFS! 🔥🔥— Shrivathsan S (@Shrivathsan1437) December 3, 2022
Tamil Thalaivas with a superb win over Telugu Titans. Will boost the score difference. Ajinkya Pawar standing up once again, when the team needs him the most.#ProKabaddi
Pawar power
Disappointing night at the Marina Arena but atleast Ajinkya Pawar is giving some happiness in Kabaddi— Vignesh Kumar (@Vignesh__CV) December 3, 2022
Ajinkya!
Our own "Ajinkya Pawar" 💥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/hwctoD8ku3— Vladymir Francis (@vladymir_f) December 4, 2022
How often we see this!
7 points 💥— 𝑲𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒂𝒏 ⱽᵃʳⁱˢᵘ✨ (@Itz_Kalai007) December 3, 2022
ajinkya Pawar 🥵🔥🔥#TamilThalaivas
Super!
Ajinkya pawar🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 what a raid💯💯.#ProKabaddi #ajinkyapawar #TamilThalaivas— Shathyanaraynan (@shathya2001) December 3, 2022
Lit af!
The name is Ajinkya Pawar 🔥@tamilthalaivas #PKL pic.twitter.com/6ZJ3muKcPd— Vladymir Francis (@vladymir_f) December 3, 2022
That attack will be awesome!
#TamilThalaivas— Subash (@ImSubash2002) December 3, 2022
Ajinkya Pawar and Narendar🥵.
Next year be like : Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya and Narendar 🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵🔥
wow!
#ajinkyapawar Hey Eppudra Moment🔥💥💯 @tamilthalaivas 🤩❤ pic.twitter.com/275Numvpej— Crazy Ishan (@JS_ISHAN) December 3, 2022
Take a bow!
What a raid, take a bow ajinkya pawar #PKL #TamilThalaivas #TTvTT— Rajesh Gaonkar (@GaonkarRajesh1) December 3, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.