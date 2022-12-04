PKL | Ajinkya Pawar's seven-point raid makes a mockery of Telugu Titans' defence

More Options

This PKL season has been unpredictable so far, to say the least. The teams that didn't look strong on paper have surprised the others; especially Tamil Thalaivas, who are in the fifth position in the points table, and are serious contenders for a spot in the playoffs for this year.

While Narender has been their standout player in the absence of Pawan Sehrawat, skipper Ajinkya Pawar has ensured that all the departments in the team fire equally well. But in the match against Telugu Titans on Saturday, Pawar took the sole responsibility of raiding, and was mighty good at it, scoring 20 points, and getting his team to a huge win.

But there was one moment in the match, which still stands out. In the second half, Pawar was up against five defenders, but he just somehow managed to get a touch on each one of them and inflicted an all-out. That meant he secured seven points in just one single raid, ousting Muhammed Shihas, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh.

