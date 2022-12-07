PKL | Internet stunned after Dong Geon Lee and Arkam crush Telugu Titans' raider

During the second half of the match, when the Giants had already taken a substantial lead, K Hanumanthu, a new entrant for the Titans, had come to raid against a defence of three -- Lee, Parteek, and Arkam Shaikh. The raider started the raid from the right corner, while the defence moved to the left. Swiftly, when Hanumanthu was starting to move towards them, Arkam moved on the right side, opening up a lot of space.