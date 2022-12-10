More Options

PKL | Dong Geon Lee's lightning quick raid helps Gujarat Giants tie match against Jaipur

PKL | Dong Geon Lee's lightning quick raid helps Gujarat Giants tie match against Jaipur

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:40 PM

Dong Geon Lee has been quite a revelation in this season of the PKL, delivering everytime, when his team demanded. In Friday's match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Gujarat Giants' captain showed why he is the one to look out for in the future seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League.

In a high-scoring match between the two teams, the match ended with a score of 51-51. But it could well have been a win for Team Jaipur, had Dong Geon Lee not scored a two-point raid, with just 20 seconds left on the clock. 

It so happened in the dying seconds of the match, that Lee went in for a quick raid, and got a bonus and a touch point, to keep a loss at bay. With not much tiime to think, the Giants' skipper started his raid from the left against a defence of seven. Such quick was his footwork that not only he got a bonus point, but also led left corner Nitin Chandel to committ a mistake. 

While Lee was happily running back to his half, Chandel went in for an ankle hold, thus gifting away a point to Gujarat.

