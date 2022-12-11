More Options

PKL | Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tosses Akash Pikalmunde in air, stops latter from scoring point

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

(Twitter)

PKL | Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tosses Akash Pikalmunde in air, stops latter from scoring point

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:51 PM

While this PKL season is over for the Patna Pirates, star defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, also known as Shadlou, produced another masterclass, bagging seven tackle points for his team. Pirates lost the match 38-49 against Bengal Warriors, but the Iranian was once again on top of his game.

His defensive skills are a treat to watch, and it was on full display on Saturday too. It is fairly clear that Shadlou hates giving points to raiders, and just about does everything in his capacity to stop them from crossing the mid-line. 

In the match against Bengal, there was one particular moment where he, and the raider were both close to the midline, but Shadlou, kind of threw the raider in the air, to avoid conceding a point.

In the second half of the match, Bengal raider Akash Pikalmunde went in to raid, against a defence of six. Shadlou had his eyes set on his prey, and just about when Pikalmunde moved closer to him, Shadlou bent down, got a good grip on the raider, and juggled him mid-air; all this very close to the mid-line.

That's airlift

Greatest tackle

Its back

End with victory

Need to change

Entertainment

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down