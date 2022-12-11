PKL | Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tosses Akash Pikalmunde in air, stops latter from scoring point

Today at 12:51 PM
While this PKL season is over for the Patna Pirates, star defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, also known as Shadlou, produced another masterclass, bagging seven tackle points for his team. Pirates lost the match 38-49 against Bengal Warriors, but the Iranian was once again on top of his game.
His defensive skills are a treat to watch, and it was on full display on Saturday too. It is fairly clear that Shadlou hates giving points to raiders, and just about does everything in his capacity to stop them from crossing the mid-line.
In the match against Bengal, there was one particular moment where he, and the raider were both close to the midline, but Shadlou, kind of threw the raider in the air, to avoid conceding a point.
In the second half of the match, Bengal raider Akash Pikalmunde went in to raid, against a defence of six. Shadlou had his eyes set on his prey, and just about when Pikalmunde moved closer to him, Shadlou bent down, got a good grip on the raider, and juggled him mid-air; all this very close to the mid-line.
That's airlift
December 11, 2022
Greatest tackle
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Just Did The Greatest Tackle In PKL History@mrshadlu— Ess Jay (@essjaysocial) December 10, 2022
Its back
The Orange sleeve is back where it belongs 🔥— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 10, 2022
Most Tackle Points 👉🏾 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 🫶🏼#FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi #PATvBEN pic.twitter.com/FNS7jlmN0w
End with victory
Pro Kabaddi League Report: Patna Pirates Defeat Bengal Warriors To End Season With A Victory#Kabaddi#ProkabaddiLeaguehttps://t.co/oRYxnaL3Ya pic.twitter.com/eWtXBaCZX1— VAN NEWS AGENCY (@vannewsagency) December 11, 2022
Need to change
Everything was Perfect this Year Expect we don't have any Extra Experience Raider and Defenders were too defensive and at the last 5 minutes of the Game we were very Panicking— Prateek Bhardwaj (@ImPrateek01) December 11, 2022
Entertainment
Well played @PatnaPirates thanks for entertaining us This Season was not very good for us but hoping the Superb for next season #PKL10— Miku Singh (@MikuKrSingh) December 10, 2022
Luv u all will waiting for nest season will hope whole team should be in there previous form!!#prokabaddi #KPL9
