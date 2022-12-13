PKL | Best raiders from all seasons and top 10 raiders overall

Since PKL's inception in 2014, the tournament has seen a number of excellent raiders, wowing the crowds with their exceptional talent. SportsCafe takes a look at the best raiders from all the seasons, and also the top 10 raiders overall, in the tournament who have collected points at will.

Season 1: Anup Kumar (U Mumba)

Anup Kumar amassed 155 raid points in 16 games in the first season, however, he was unable to assist U Mumba to win the championship as they came in second place to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the season 1 championship game.

Kashiling Adake earned 114 raid points for Dabang Delhi in 14 games as they ended the second PKL season in seventh place, only one place above the bottom spot.

With 116 raid points in 16 games, the record-breaker proclaimed his arrival and helped Patna Pirates win their first of three titles in the third season.

The Telugu Titans could only achieve a fourth-place finish in the fourth season despite Showman Rahul Chaudhari scoring a total of 146 raid points over the course of 16 games.

Season 5: Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates)

The record-breaker maintained his dominance as the Patna Pirates won their third straight championship thanks to Pardeep's 369 raid points in 26 games. This was the second occasion that the season's best raiding team ended up winning the championship.

Season 6: Pawan Serhawat ( Bengaluru Bulls)

The high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat led Bengaluru Bulls to their first-ever PKL championship in season 6 with a total of 272 raid points in 24 games. This was the third time this season that a top raider finished on the team that won the championship.

Season 7: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

With 346 raid points in 24 matches, Pawan Sehrawat ended as the best raider for the second straight season, although his Bengaluru Bulls lost to Dabang Delhi K.C. in the quarterfinal.

Season 8: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

With 304 raid points in 24 games, The High-Flier won the top raider title for the third time in season 8; however, his Bengaluru Bulls club was once again eliminated by Dabang Delhi K.C. in the semifinals.

All-time Top 10 Raiders

1. Pardeep Narwal - 1556 raid points in 152 matches

2. Maninder Singh - 1231 raid points in 122 matches

3. Rahul Chaudhari - 1037 raid points in 149 matches

4. Deepak Niwas Hooda - 1020 raid points in 157 matches

5. Pawan Sehrawat - 986 raid points in 104 matches

6. Naveen Kumar - 926 raid points in 84 matches

7. Ajay Thakur - 794 raid points in 120 matches

8. Sachin Tanwar - 781 raid points in 106 matches

9. Vikash Kandola - 714 raid points in 99 matches

10. Rohit Kumar - 683 raid points in 101 matches