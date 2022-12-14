More Options

PKL | Bengaluru Bull's defence crush Naveen Express in first raid of match

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:26 PM

Some of the events that unfold in the PKL are just inexplicable. Dabang Delhi's performance in the eliminator against Bengaluru Bulls was nothing short of a disaster, where none of the players really managed to show what they are capable of doing; and succumbed to one of their worst defeats.

Naveen is undoubtedly one of the best raiders in the league but raiding is a lot about confidence. So if the raider gets tackled roughly at the start of the match, his confidence takes a hit. That is what happened with Naveen during Delhi's 24-56 drubbing at the hands of Bengaluru.

It was only the second raid of the match, and Naveen went in to raid against a defence of seven. Starting from the right, he quickly moved towards the left and attempted a jump over Neeraj and Saurabh Nandal. The duo just threw him hard on the floor, while he was still airborne. Such was the force with which he was tackled, that he fell on his stomach and actually bounced back on the mat.

