PKL | How Tamil Thalaivas won despite tied match against UP Yoddhas; Tie-break rule explained

In a rare occurrence, the second eliminator between the Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 playoffs was deadlocked 36-36 on Tuesday. But after playing a tie-break, Tamil Thalaivas went on to win the match, and make it to their first semis ever, of the league.

But for the ones who missed watching the match, the tie-break in a playoff isn't the easiest thing to understand. So SportsCafe breaks the rules, as to what happens when two teams end up with a similar score in do-or-die matches.

In the league stage, if a game is drawn, both clubs receive three points apiece, however, in the knockout stages, point sharing is not a possibility.

A 3-minute mini-match, a la super over, was played in season 7 when U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls tied for the eliminator, but now the Pro Kabaddi League has devised a new system of tie-breakers that resemble five penalties.

The new PKL Tie-Breaker regulations stipulate that five distinct raiders will each carry out a raid once, in a certain order, without regard to the passage of time.

*There will be 7 players on each team.

*In the tiebreaker, the side that raided first in the match does it again.

*For the tie-breaker, the white Baulk line becomes the Baulk + Bonus line.

*Both ALL-OUT and revivals won't take place.

*Only points earned will be taken into account.

*No raider will raid more than once; they will raid in a certain order.