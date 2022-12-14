More Options

PKL | Twitter stunned as Mohit's steely defence stops UP Yoddhas to enter semis

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:56 PM

It would not be unfair to say that the Eliminator between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas was one of the best of the PKL season. There was nothing to separate the teams till the end of the match, but Thalaivas narrowly made it to the semis, after winning the tie-break contest 6-4.

A lot of credit for that goes to left cover Mohit, who got two important tackles in the tie-break, removing Pardeep Narwal and Rohit. Both of them were similar tackles, but the way they were conducted, just show the confidence Mohit had in his own ability.

Prior to the tie-break, the defender was not having a good game, but somehow turned it around when it mattered the most. His tackle of Narwal truly changed the game. The raider was up against a defence of seven, with the baulk line considered the bonus line.

Mohit somehow just came around Narwal in time and just applied all the force in his body to stop Narwal alone, and was successful at it eventually. The rest of the teammates also chipped in when they were certain of the outcome. 

