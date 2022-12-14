PKL | Twitter stunned as Mohit's steely defence stops UP Yoddhas to enter semis

Today at 12:56 PM
It would not be unfair to say that the Eliminator between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas was one of the best of the PKL season. There was nothing to separate the teams till the end of the match, but Thalaivas narrowly made it to the semis, after winning the tie-break contest 6-4.
A lot of credit for that goes to left cover Mohit, who got two important tackles in the tie-break, removing Pardeep Narwal and Rohit. Both of them were similar tackles, but the way they were conducted, just show the confidence Mohit had in his own ability.
Prior to the tie-break, the defender was not having a good game, but somehow turned it around when it mattered the most. His tackle of Narwal truly changed the game. The raider was up against a defence of seven, with the baulk line considered the bonus line.
Mohit somehow just came around Narwal in time and just applied all the force in his body to stop Narwal alone, and was successful at it eventually. The rest of the teammates also chipped in when they were certain of the outcome.
What a choke!
December 14, 2022
Greatest
Pardeep narwal is by far the greatest kabaddi player I've any seen. I mean nobody comes even half close to him. Been watching him from season 3 and he just keeps getting better— Rohitian Ashwin💙 (@ashwin_hitman) December 13, 2022
In cricket, we have Sachin vs kohli rivalry. But in kabaddi, this guy has no rivalry. Freaking GOAT 🐐
Thalaivas into the semis
HOLD THAT PARDEEP NARWAL ! HOLD THAT UP Yoddhas !— GRU. (@VenomRMFC) December 13, 2022
THALAIVAS INTO THE SEMIS MFS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMDbQON5nc
LOL
Pardeep narwal😂 pic.twitter.com/epBW6IRUaM— Ram_mc (@RAMPRASATHJ5) December 13, 2022
The GOAT
Pardeep Narwal the GOAT 🐐❤️🔥😌#PKL9 #pardeepnarwal— ViRut_PhoLi (@ViRut_PhoLi) December 13, 2022
Pressure won
We had the team— Mohit Katta (@MohitKattaC1733) December 13, 2022
We had the captain
We had Pardeep Narwal the raider in vintage form
We had everything
We just couldn't come out top in pressure situations.
Yet another heartbreak in playoffs for UP Yoddhas.
High BP stuff but we go again next season @UpYoddhas 🥺🥺
Sadness
Pardeep Narwal absolutely distraught in the PC after the UP Yoddhas yet again fail to get to the title.— Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) December 13, 2022
Are the UP Yoddhas the 'chokers' of @ProKabaddi?
Appearance in the playoffs in each of the 5 editions so far, but not one title...#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/bdhyxlnm7N
The legend
Who Can Stop you when you are the God of game - Pardeep Narwal The legend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mTJ99alx17— 𝕃𝕒𝕫𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 🎭 (@Elegance_45) November 16, 2022
Criticism
People have been criticising Mohit for poor performance.... Pulled off two brilliant tackles in the tie breaker... One is of pardeep narwal— Shigeo Kageyama (@MobWatching) December 13, 2022
GOAT of Kabaddi
No matter what Pardeep Narwal is the the GOAT of Kabaddi!!!🐐#prokabbadi #PardeepNarwal— Sadeepa Navanjana (@Sadeepa_3074) December 13, 2022
