PKL | Only defender Fazel Atrachali nearly inflicts a time out on Narender

On Thursday, Puneri Paltan produced a masterclass to get past Tamil Thalaivas 39-37, to enter the final of PKL season 9. The win did not come easy but the players, especially the captain, Iranian Fazel Atrachali stood up when it mattered the most and delivered a win for his team.
Undoubtedly, he has been one of the stars for Puneri Paltan this season, apart from being a worthy captain of the side. He managed to score two points, and lead the team with example. Most importantly, he showed a will to win. That was on display during one moment of the match when Atrachali was the player on the mat for Paltan, and his side faced the risk of an all out.
Even though Narender, the raider from Thalaivas did get the point eventually, the Iranian made the Indian toil hard for that one point. It all happened when it seemed like Narender would get the point with utmost ease, but Atrachali went deep into the half and kept dodging a touch.
This continued for 27 seconds, but at the end Narender did get the point.
