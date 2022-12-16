More Options

PKL | Only defender Fazel Atrachali nearly inflicts a time out on Narender

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

PKL | Only defender Fazel Atrachali nearly inflicts a time out on Narender

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:19 PM

On Thursday, Puneri Paltan produced a masterclass to get past Tamil Thalaivas 39-37, to enter the final of PKL season 9. The win did not come easy but the players, especially the captain, Iranian Fazel Atrachali stood up when it mattered the most and delivered a win for his team.

Undoubtedly, he has been one of the stars for Puneri Paltan this season, apart from being a worthy captain of the side. He managed to score two points, and lead the team with example. Most importantly, he showed a will to win. That was on display during one moment of the match when Atrachali was the player on the mat for Paltan, and his side faced the risk of an all out.

Even though Narender, the raider from Thalaivas did get the point eventually, the Iranian made the Indian toil hard for that one point. It all happened when it seemed like Narender would get the point with utmost ease, but Atrachali went deep into the half and kept dodging a touch. 

This continued for 27 seconds, but at the end Narender did get the point. 

All-out!

Well played

Respect

Welcome

Goosebumps

Blast

Well played

LOL!

Sad

Great work

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down