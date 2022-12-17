PKL | Flop team of season 9

There have been many examples of sportsmen choking under pressure throughout history; It just happens to the very best in the business. Similarly, some Pro Kabaddi League athletes, this year, fell short of the standards set for them this year; Our list for PKL Season 9 is as follows.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar was signed for a massive 66 lakh by the Jaipur Pink Panthers after impressive performances for the Tamil Thalaivas and U-Mumba in the previous two seasons. In comparison to the 159 points from 20 matches in 2021 and the 121 points from 19 matches in 2019, he has only been able to accumulate 84 points from 19 matches, which is disappointing.

Abhishek Singh

Following 150 points in the previous two PKL seasons, Abhishek was signed by the Telugu Titans. For Rs. 66 lakh, another raider was bought. His persistent poor performance, his low success rate in raids (24%), and his low success rate in tackles (30%) raise questions. Furthermore, he only has one super raid to his credit towards the conclusion of the league stage.

Guman Singh

U Mumba paid a hefty Rs. 1.25 crore for Guman Singh. Despite having a high not-out percentage of 76.34, he has only been able to accumulate 137 raid points this season from 18 matches with a successful raid rate of 38%, 5 super raids, and 7 super 10s. He has not made any contributions on the defensive end either.

Neeraj Kumar

Neeraj Kumar, a defender, was retained by the Patna Pirates. They were surprised to see that the defence had only won 30 points from 21 games. He has only recorded one high five, two super tackles, and a 30% tackle success rate this season.

Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar of the U.P. Yoddhas, another player who was retained, had his lowest-scoring season. He had been a player since Season 5, therefore it was expected of him to help the club improve. In 22 games, he has only accrued 34 points, and he has only made two great tackles. His season-low 36% tackle success percentage is another reason for concern.

Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh, a defender, was purchased by Telugu Titans for a respectable sum of Rs. 50 lakh. With two great tackles under his belt, his tackle success percentage is 29%. In 13 games this season, he has only collected 19 points, 17 of which have come from tackles. The dismal form and performance of yet another veteran who has played in the league since Season 3 do not make up for a good not-out record of 90.91%.

Sandeep Dhull

Dabang Sandeep Kumar Dhull has been acquired by Delhi K.C. for Rs. 40 lakh. This season, the defender who often had a tackle success percentage of 50 or above has only been able to reach 38%. A 34% tackle success rate, 1 high-five, and 3 super tackles are hardly the ideal statistics one would hope for. In total, he has only contributed 31 points to the squad from 17 games.