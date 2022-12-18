PKL | Skipper Sunil's presence of mind in last to raids wins title for Jaipur Pink Panthers

More Options

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:36 PM

The PKL season has finally come to an end with Jaipur Pink Panthers beating Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash, to lift the trophy for the second time. It was a close battle throughout, where the momentum shifted from one side to the other, but eventually, it was Jaipur who prevailed.

On the night of the final, it was skipper Sunil for the Panthers, who emerged as the star for his team, getting six tackle points, when it mattered the most. Not only that, he displayed tactical brilliance in the last two raids of the match, where he took it upon himself to take his team over the line. In the second last raid, he first killed a bit of time by going for the raid and deciding not to cross the baulk line even. 

With time running out, Fazel Atrachali had to literally push compatriot Nabibaksh to concede a point and save some time. Come the last raid, Aditya Shinde was sent to the needful for Pune, against a defence of seven. But once again, Sunil stood up, and literally wrestled against the raider, so that the former didn't get a chance to attempt a touch on other players. 

With time running out, finally, Shinde was tackled too.

And that's it! Champions again.

Happy faces!

Big victory for Jaipur Pink Panthers!

What a win!

Big moment for everyone out there for their team!

