PKL | Skipper Sunil's presence of mind in last to raids wins title for Jaipur Pink Panthers

On the night of the final, it was skipper Sunil for the Panthers, who emerged as the star for his team, getting six tackle points, when it mattered the most. Not only that, he displayed tactical brilliance in the last two raids of the match, where he took it upon himself to take his team over the line. In the second last raid, he first killed a bit of time by going for the raid and deciding not to cross the baulk line even.