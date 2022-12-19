More Options

PKL | Full list of Season 9 Award Winners, Prize Money, Records, and Stats

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

(Twitter)

PKL | Full list of Season 9 Award Winners, Prize Money, Records, and Stats

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:13 PM

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Final against a hard-fighting Puneri Paltan by a score of 33-29 to win their second PKL championship on Saturday. After Patna, Jaipur Pink Panthers, the league's first-ever winners, are currently only the second team to win multiple titles.

Arjun Deshwal, the season's greatest raider, scored six points in the decisive final, while his captain Sunil Kumar, who scored six points on defence, stood by him admirably. In the game, Raider V Ajith Kumar added 6 points.

Puneri Paltan, captained by Fazel Atracheli, was unfortunate to win the match since they were unable to defeat Pink Panthers in the championship game. They did, however, put up a solid fight throughout the game and had a chance to defeat the determined Panthers.

Pink Panthers performed better than Puneri Paltan in every aspect of the game and had a distinct appearance. The Pune-based team may have felt the strain of the big game and wasn't able to perform to their full potential on D-Day.

Award winners from the Final

Perfect Player of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers

Game Changer of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers

Moment of the Final - Ankush Rathee - Pink Panthers

Move of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers

Perfect Moment of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers

PKL Season 9

RUNNERS UP: Puneri Paltan - Rs 1.80 crore

WINNERS: Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 3 crore

Semi-Final Losers: Dabang Delhi KC & Bengaluru Bull - Rs 90 lakh

Eliminators Losers: UP Yoddhas & Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 45 lakh

Award Winners of the Season

Most Valuable Player of the Season: Arjun Deshwal - Pink Panthers - Rs 20 lakh

Raider of the Season: Bharat - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 15 lakh

Defender of the Season: Ankush - Pink Panthers - Rs 15 lakh New

Young Player of the Season - Narender - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 8 lakh

Stats from PKL Season 9

PKL 9 Stats Most Successful Raids by a player: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 237 points

Most Successful Raid Points: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 290 points

Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 17 in 23 games

Most Super Raids: Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) - 11 in 21 games

Most Successful Tackles by a player: Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 86 points in 23 games

Most Successful High 5s by a player: Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 9

Most Points in the season: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 296 points

Most Do or Die Raid Points: Sachin (Patna Pirates) - 67 points in 20 raids

Most Super Tackles: Parvesh Bhainswal (Telugu Titans) - 10 in 21 games

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down